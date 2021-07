Selected Best IT Company of the Year for its expertise in delivering custom-made technology solutions. TBairesDev, a leading technology solutions company, was named the winner of four Gold Globee® Awards in the categories of Best IT Company of the Year, IT Service Provider of the Year, Best IT Workplace for Age, Race Hiring & Promotion Equality, and Women in Information Technology, and two Silver Globee® Awards, in the categories of Hot Company of the Year and Best IT Workplace for Diversity in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards. BairesDev also received the Grand Trophy as one of the most recognized companies this year.