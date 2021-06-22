Cancel
Make cleaning your shower drain a lot less gross with the ShowerShroom

By Krystin Arneson
Norwalk Hour
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis ShowerShroom is here to get rid of one of our most-hated chores: Cleaning out the hair from the shower drain. It fits neatly inside your drain to trap hairs on the way down and keep them from getting caught up in your pipes. You just wipe it off to clean it up, which is something you can easily incorporate into your shower-cleaning schedule. It’s available in multiple colors, including gray, blue, and white, to go with whatever looks best in your bathroom. Right now, it's only $8.79 – 56% off for Prime Day.

