Zachary Levi Thanks Shazam! Fans for Their Support of New Suits

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilming has been underway on Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and DC fans have gradually gotten glimpses at the upcoming blockbuster. On Monday, director David F. Sandberg delivered a surprising new look at the film, with an official photo showcasing the entire Shazam! family clad in their updated costumes. The new suits sparked a fair amount of discourse — both good and bad — and it looks like franchise star Zachary Levi is weighing in on that. On Tuesday, Levi took to Twitter to thank the fans who have "been so supportive" of the new suits. He also clarified that "they are a huge upgrade, full of color [...] and no one feels objectified wearing them."

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Michelle Borth
Person
Grace Fulton
Person
Adam Brody
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Ross Butler
Person
Marta Milans
Person
Asher Angel
