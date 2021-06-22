Make cleaning your shower drain a lot less gross with the ShowerShroom

So you’re finally ready to throw a cookout and have humans, those not part of your immediate family, over to eat some burgers and dogs and knock back some beers. But much as you may be hyped up to entertain your friends, make sure your yard is up to the task. And by that, we mean your grotty, nasty patio furniture, which has been sitting around for nearly two years now, unused, neglected, and in need of a good clean. And that’s why you need the Ryobi 18V One+ telescoping power scrubber, which powers through grime, stains, and other nastiness in minutes. With minimal effort.