Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is teasing another production in a new Instagram post. The famous bounty hunter posed next to another man with their arms around each other's shoulders. "Another show in the can !!!!" he wrote in the caption. There's no word yet as to the name of the show or where it will be airing, but the famous host has been hinting at the show for some time on his Instagram page. Fans are clearly excited to potentially see more episodes of Dog on TV, especially considering the recent cancellations of his last two shows. "Let’s go! Can’t wait to see your new episodes! Best wishes Dog, I just bought your 2 books. Can’t wait to read them. I’m reaching out to law enforcement as I want to get into bounty hunting. When I watch your shows, I learn from it. Thank you Dog. God bless you brother. Praying for you," one fan wrote in the comments.