Brooke Shields Credits Daughters For Helping Her Love Her Body: ‘They’ve Taught Me More Than I’ve Taught Them’
The actress reveals that she gained a new appreciation for her body through her children Rowan and Grier. Brooke Shields is revealing how she taught her daughters to be comfortable in their own skin and how they, in turn, did the same for her. The 56-year-old has made no secret of her past struggles with body image, growing up in the spotlight as a child star. In contrast, she says that her daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15, feel “proud” of their individuality.hollywoodlife.com