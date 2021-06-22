Marvel’s Avengers Cosmic Cube Update Released, Brings In New Bug/Glitch That Shows Username And IP Address
Today, Marvel’s Avengers latest update has been released. The new patch adds a new villain sector, limited-time events, missions, challenges, and rewards. In addition, unfortunately, the new update has introduced a new bug/glitch that shows a string of floating text onscreen. The text has your username as well as your IP address. Developer Crystal Dynamics has taken to Twitter addressing the issue and has announced that a fix will be released tomorrow morning.games.mxdwn.com