Marvel’s Avengers Cosmic Cube Update Released, Brings In New Bug/Glitch That Shows Username And IP Address

By Paul David Nuñez
mxdwn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Marvel’s Avengers latest update has been released. The new patch adds a new villain sector, limited-time events, missions, challenges, and rewards. In addition, unfortunately, the new update has introduced a new bug/glitch that shows a string of floating text onscreen. The text has your username as well as your IP address. Developer Crystal Dynamics has taken to Twitter addressing the issue and has announced that a fix will be released tomorrow morning.

games.mxdwn.com
