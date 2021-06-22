Marvel’s Avengers Cosmic Cube Update Released, Brings In New Bug/Glitch That Shows Username And IP Address

Early on fans often requested a roadmap from Marvel's Avengers, and while it took a while to happen, the studio has been updating it consistently over the past few months. Now that the Cosmic Cube content is live we have another updated roadmap that lays out a content swap and a requested new feature ahead of the big expansion. The new roadmap for Marvel's Avengers focuses on a new release for July titled Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion, though there will also be multiplayer Mega Hives released that month as well as the permanent ability to pick the same hero, which was previously only available during the Tachyon Anomaly Event. Some of the new content will take the place of Patrol Mode, which was pushed until after the Black Panther expansion.