Michael Keaton Is Back As Bruce Wayne In New ‘Flash’ Set Photo
You want to get nuts? Come on. Let's get nuts. It's been almost 30 years since Michael Keaton strapped on the black latex and got nuts as the movies' Batman. His run as the Dark Knight ended with 1992's Batman Returns; the franchise continued, but Keaton moved on to other stuff. Now, three decades later, Keaton is back as Batman in The Flash, the upcoming DC Comics film for Ezra Miller's Barry Allen. The film adapts a DC storyline called Flashpoint where Barry winds up in a darker alternate timeline.