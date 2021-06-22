Michael Keaton Is Back As Bruce Wayne In New ‘Flash’ Set Photo

Courtroom dramas. Some of the best movies capture the intensity of a character and the story. Especially since mostly courtroom dramas deal with the most famous political conflicts of all time, sometimes, it gets interesting to see the contradictions between the case and how the process of law takes place. And now that we have two great actors working side to side on a really special project, this is one movie about making headlines all over. With Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci in the main roles, Netflix is about to present you with the courtroom drama Worth.