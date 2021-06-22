Cancel
Congress & Courts

'Ridiculous': Schumer slams Republicans for blocking Democrats' voting rights bill

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke on the Senate floor moments after Republicans voted in unison to not open debate on the Democrats' signature voting rights and election bill, saying saying GOP opposition was "indefensible."

