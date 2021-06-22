Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Fastpath Earns Number 1 Ranking in Usability Index for IT Risk Management in G2 Summer 2021 Report

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 15 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Fastpath Solutions, LLC., a leader in audit, security, and compliance software in the IT Risk Management space, today announced it ranked number one in the Summer 2021 Usability Index for IT Risk Management from G2.com amongst other accolades. G2.com’s Usability Index for IT Risk Management is calculated based on real-user satisfaction ratings, consistent with other awards Fastpath receives based on consistently positive user feedback. Fastpath was awarded the badge: Best Usability for obtaining the highest overall usability score.

www.mysanantonio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usability#Management Software#Oracle Cloud#Operations Management#Prweb#Fastpath Solutions#Llc#G2 Com#Svp Marketing#Audit Management Fastpath#Audit Sox#Erp Crm Hcm#Microsoft Dynamics#Netsuite#Sap#Workday#Salesforce#Oracle Ebs#Peoplesoft#Financialforce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Computers
News Break
Oracle
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Cloud Tax Management Market is Booming with Unstoppable Rate | Avalara, Automatic Data Processing, Wolters Kluwer NV, Thomson Reuters

The latest study released on the Global Cloud Tax Management Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Cloud Tax Management market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key individuals to have prepared to-access and self-investigated study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Technologymartechseries.com

PR Newswire, Cision Communications Cloud Rank Among Best, According to G2

Reviews from your customers saying they love your product are among the most welcome. Cision is proud to announce Cision PR Newswire and Cision Communications Cloud have both been named a Summer 2021 Leader by G2, Inc., a leading global tech marketplace and review platform. Each quarter, G2 connects with...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Apcela Recognized as Market Leader in Software Defined Networking by ISG

Company Brings Secure SDN to Multi-Cloud and IoT; Expanding Leadership Position in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens Report. Apcela, the leader in software-defined, cloud-optimized network services, today announced it has been recognized as Market Leader in five of the six quadrants, including SDN Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation), SD-WAN Equipment and Service Suppliers (DIY), Technology and Service Suppliers (core – 4G/5G), Edge Technologies and Services, and Enterprise 5G Solutions in the 2021 Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Providers Report for the U.S. by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The report goes on to highlight Apcela as a Product Challenger in the remaining quadrant, Managed (SD) WAN Services.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

The Shyft Federation Launches The Shyft Network Mainnet

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. The Shyft Federation has launched the Shyft Network, with a focus on security and privacy. The network is built with an opt-in toolset for trustless identity attestation, and DeFi compliance; the final piece for institutional buy-in to the blockchain ecosystem. The Shyft Network is...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Business Intelligence Software Market 2021 is Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy, Oracle Corporation and others

Business intelligence software is a set of tools used by companies to retrieve, analyze, and transform data into useful business insights. Multiple examples of business intelligence tools include data visualization, data warehousing, dashboards, and reporting. In contrast to competitive intelligence, business intelligence software pulls from internal data that the business produces, rather than from outside sources. Business intelligence software interprets a sea of quantifiable customer and business actions and returns queries based on patterns in the data.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Skedulo Raises $75M in Series C Surpassing 35 Million Appointments Scheduled

Softbank Vision Fund 2 leads $75M series C round to support Skedulo’s continued global growth. Skedulo, the leader in deskless productivity software, today announced the company raised $75M in its series C, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2*, and celebrated the booking of 35M appointments through its platform. Skedulo serves...
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Capture Higher Ed Announces Major Integration with Slate by Technolutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Colleges and universities using Slate can see the engagement level of their prospective students with their website and other outreach channels directly in their CRM — extending their team and resources — thanks to a recent integration between Capture Higher Ed and Slate.  . The...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Goodwell Co. Announces Key Milestone as Winner of Two Major Global Industry Awards

PORTLAND, Ore. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Goodwell Co., a leader in innovative and sustainable oral care products, announces a significant milestone for the company by ending Q2 as the winner of two major global industry awards. The company’s much anticipated Be. Brush, the world’s first kinetic oscillating toothbrush that goes “Beyond Electric” is the winner of Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the wellness category, which was officially announced in May and with an all-time record of entries this year. Following in June, the Goodwell Premium Toothbrush was named a winner of the 2021 SELF Healthy Beauty Awards as Best Manual Toothbrush, part of the 8 Best New Oral Care Products in 2021 after an intense selection process with thousands of product submissions.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Hickory Global Partners Adds Two New Ancillary Partners to Portfolio

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. The partnerships include HICKORY'S over 2500 member TMCs, CTDS and corporate direct clients being able to take advantage of both GOPASS Global’s and Legaroo’s offerings. HICKORY members will be able to enjoy either web-based solutions or directly integrating into existing systems and processes through the GOPASS Global API. With Legaroo, HICKORY members’ clients will receive peace of mind with immediate access to legal help in urgent times of need while traveling. As is the case with most of its ancillary suppliers, Hickory Global Partners is the first consortia that GOPASS Global will be partnering with in North America and the first Legaroo will be partnering with globally, further proving that Hickory Global Partners is a thought leader in the industry.
Softwarevmware.com

Managing Application Modernization on VMware Cloud on AWS with vRealize Cloud Management

This is the fourth blog in the five-part series, and I’m going to discuss managing your application modernization initiative on VMware Cloud on AWS with vRealize Cloud Management. We’re seeing a trend of organizations moving quickly to introduce next-generation applications and services to boost their customer experience. In fact, of the organizations VMware has studied this year:
Marketsatlantanews.net

Integrated Development Environment as a Service Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals: IBM, Intel, JetBrains

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Integrated Development Environment as a Service Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Integrated Development Environment as a Service Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Integrated Development Environment as a Service investments till 2029.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Application Delivery Network Market Investment Analysis | Citrix Systems, F5 Networks, Radware, A10 Networks

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Application Delivery Network Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Application Delivery Network Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Application Delivery Network investments till 2029.
BusinessSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Powers Insurance & Risk Management Employees Earn Professional Certifications

POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently announced six of its commercial service team members earned their Professional Workers Compensation Account Manager (PWCAM) certifications. Commercial Lines Manager Lorraine Troyer plus Commercial Account Managers Jessica Gebert, Spring...
Computersdesign-reuse.com

Another Industry first: Extreme Networking- 1K TCP & UDP Session on intel/Xilinx FPGAs, high availability application performance – 2U Accelerator box with Linux iWARP/RoCE

The 10th generation TCP Accelerator delivers an unprecedented number of 1K TCP/UDP Sessions in ~100 nanoseconds with sustained ~10G bps throughput, providing up to 10x advantage over the legacy Software-TCP-Stacks, The only computing platform capable of instantly distributing and running applications across thousands of multiple clients/servers simultaneously. — Intilop, Inc.,...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Performance Management Systems Market is Going to Boom with IBM, Jazz, Kronos, Lumesse

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Performance Management Systems Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Performance Management Systems Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Performance Management Systems market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Performance Management Systems Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy