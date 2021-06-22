Time to Schein: Carl Nassib Donates 100K to The Trevor Project Alongside His Coming Out Announcement

According to report from the GalvestonCounty Daily News, ex-NFL player Vince Wilfork was relieved of $300,000 worth of jewelry by a robber who turned out to be his own son. D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork allegedly took his dad’s NFL championship memorabilia, including two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings, an NCAA championship ring and several other pieces of jewelry. The elder Wilfork had noticed the jewelry missing well over a year ago, but just assumed it was misplaced while moving. A Patriots fan reached out to Wilfork to inform him that his rings were up for sale, in which Vince contacted the buyer, who said he sold the rings to his 23-year-old son for $82,000.