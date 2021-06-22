Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Time to Schein: Carl Nassib Donates 100K to The Trevor Project Alongside His Coming Out Announcement

Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Schein talks about Las Vegas Raiders' Defensive End Carl Nassib becoming the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
217K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trevor Project#Raiders#American Football#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Watch: Eric Stokes buys his grandmother her 'dream house'

Eric Stokes has cemented himself as one of the all-time good guys to ever play at Georgia. A first-round pick (No. 29 overall) of the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft, Stokes was known for the glowing things he would say about his teammates during interviews and his tireless work ethic.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

David DeCastro Fires Back at Steelers After Release

The former Steeler offensive guard, David DeCastro, fired back at the owners of Steelers after his release from the team on June 24. According to Andrew Filipponi, a Pittsburgh radio host, DeCastro made his thoughts clear to Jim Colony, a reporter. “The owners are billionaires for a reason,” DeCastro said...
NFLthesource.com

Ex-NFL Star Vince Wilfork Robbed Of $300K Worth Of Jewelry By His Own Son

According to report from the GalvestonCounty Daily News, ex-NFL player Vince Wilfork was relieved of $300,000 worth of jewelry by a robber who turned out to be his own son. D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork allegedly took his dad’s NFL championship memorabilia, including two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings, an NCAA championship ring and several other pieces of jewelry. The elder Wilfork had noticed the jewelry missing well over a year ago, but just assumed it was misplaced while moving. A Patriots fan reached out to Wilfork to inform him that his rings were up for sale, in which Vince contacted the buyer, who said he sold the rings to his 23-year-old son for $82,000.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Are Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

With reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers continuing his hiatus from the Green Bay Packers’ facility, the team has continued to look for depth at the quarterback position. Second-year quarterback Jordan Love is getting the majority of first-team reps with Rodgers gone. The former first-round pick has had mixed reviews,...
NFLdeadlinedetroit.com

NFL's newly out player, Carl Nassib, is Michigan Justice McCormack's cousin

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack tweeted support Friday for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who recently came out as gay. But it came with a twist: Nassib is the justice's cousin. Nassib is the first active NFL player to publicly identify as gay. His connection to...
NFL247Sports

Report: Cincinnati Bengals rookie Darius Hodge arrested

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Darius Hodge was reportedly arrested over the weekend, according to WRAL.com. His arrest was over an assault charge from 2019 in which he attacked a man and hit him repeatedly. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Hodge will not see scrutiny from the NFL’s Personal...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy