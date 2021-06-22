Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Michael Jordan Paid Kawhi Leonard the Ultimate Compliment During a 2017 Basketball Camp: ‘He’s the Best Two-Way Player in the Game’

By Joe Kozlowski
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As far as NBA stars go, Kawhi Leonard isn’t exactly the norm. The Los Angeles Clippers forward doesn’t have much time for quotes, trash-talking, or social media; he plays defense with the intensity of a walk-on trying to prove his worth and once panicked over losing his coupons for free chicken wings. Those differences, however, haven’t stopped him from catching the eye of just about everyone involved in professional basketball, including Michael Jordan.

www.sportscasting.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

159K+
Followers
18K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wright Thompson
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Tim Duncan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Clippers#Espn#Spurs Uncensored
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
NBAESPN

Offseason moves for the LA Clippers: Kawhi Leonard's big decision

Things can change awfully quick when it comes to roster building in the NBA. It was only a month ago that many wondered if the LA Clippers' championship window was set to close. The team trailed the Dallas Mavericks 2-0 in its first-round series and fell behind 30-11 in Game 3.
NBAYardbarker

Kawhi Leonard in the stands for Game 3 of Western Conference Finals

Kawhi Leonard has yet to play in a game in the Western Conference Finals because he is out with a knee injury. However, Leonard was in the arena for Game 3 between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, and the video of him can be seen below from NBA TV's Tweet.
NBASportsGrid

Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 3 Thursday

Mark Medina of USA Today reports Kawhi Leonard is officially out of the Western Conference Finals Game 3 matchup Thursday between the Los Angeles Clipper and Phoenix Suns. Leonard has missed four games because of a knee sprain, last playing in the Clippers’ Game 4 118-104 win over the number one seed Utah Jazz on Jun. 14. Leonard scored 31 points in 34 minutes, also recording seven rebounds and three assists. In 11 playoff games this season, he has averaged 39 minutes, 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 4 vs. Suns with knee injury

The Los Angeles Clippers had no positive injury update on their key man ahead of the weekend. Per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue confirmed Friday that star Kawhi Leonard will remain out for Saturday's Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Phoenix Suns because of the knee injury that kept him sidelined for the past five contests:
NBALong Beach Press-Telegram

Report: Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard unlikely to play in Game 5 in Phoenix

LOS ANGELES — It’s outlook not so good for Kawhi Leonard to play in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night in Phoenix. Leonard missed Game 4 on Saturday, the sixth consecutive game he has sat out, with what the team has described as a right knee sprain, which he suffered late in Game 4 of the Clippers’ second-round victory against the Utah Jazz on June 14. Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported before tip-off on Saturday that it’s doubtful Leonard will even join his teammates on the road for the following game against the Suns.
NBANBC Sports

Kawhi Leonard out for Game 4, but still active, around team with advice

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard is out again for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue confirmed on Friday. This is not a surprise, Leonard has been out since Game 4 of the last round against Utah with what the team has called a sprained knee but is reported to involve the ACL.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Kawhi Leonard won’t play in Game 4 against Suns

Kawhi Leonard will sit out Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN and other media members (Twitter link). Another prominent Clippers forward, Marcus Morris, will be a game-time decision. Leonard hasn’t played since injuring his knee during Game 5...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Kawhi Leonard “Highly Unlikely” For Game 5

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard hasn’t played yet in the Western Conference finals and it doesn’t appear he’ll return for Game 5 on Monday. Sources tell Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that it’s “highly unlikely” Leonard will make the trip to Phoenix (video link). Leonard is recovering from a right knee...
NBANBC Sports

Kawhi Leonard officially out for Game 5, does not travel to Phoenix

At this point it can no longer be a surprise, but the Clippers have made it official:. Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Tyronn Lue said on Sunday Leonard would not be traveling with the team to Phoenix. Leonard has not played in any...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Kawhi Leonard not returning during Conference Finals?

Mark Medina: Clippers coach Ty Lue still no more updates with Kawhi Leonard other than he's out tonight for Game 3. Marc J. Spears: Kawhi Leonard, Right Knee Sprain, listed out for Game 3 by Clippers. 4 days ago – via Twitter TheSteinLine. Marc Stein: The Clippers have officially ruled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy