Michael Jordan Paid Kawhi Leonard the Ultimate Compliment During a 2017 Basketball Camp: ‘He’s the Best Two-Way Player in the Game’
As far as NBA stars go, Kawhi Leonard isn’t exactly the norm. The Los Angeles Clippers forward doesn’t have much time for quotes, trash-talking, or social media; he plays defense with the intensity of a walk-on trying to prove his worth and once panicked over losing his coupons for free chicken wings. Those differences, however, haven’t stopped him from catching the eye of just about everyone involved in professional basketball, including Michael Jordan.www.sportscasting.com