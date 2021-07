Are you worried growth stocks are uncomfortably close to their best-possible prices, setting the stage for broad weakness? You're not alone. The S&P 500's 90% run-up from last March's low has taken it deep into record-high territory, and at least some investors are now unsure these lofty valuations can be maintained. While the scenario is concerning, it shouldn't be interpreted as a reason to bail out of all stocks altogether. It's just a call for a slight strategy shift.