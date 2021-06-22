Hampton Police investigating homicide of 20-year-old woman

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a homicide in the first block of Berkley Drive Tuesday evening.

The call came in at 5:56 p.m.

Police say the victim, 20-year-old Raegan Chisley, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Officers later responded to the same block after receiving information that an armed subject entered a nearby residence following the incident. SWAT units responded, but no one was inside the home.

These incidents are believed to be related.

Police say the suspect in this homicide is a 16-year-old juvenile male. Charges are on file for murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.

