Hampton Police investigating homicide of 20-year-old woman
HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a homicide in the first block of Berkley Drive Tuesday evening.
The call came in at 5:56 p.m.
Police say the victim, 20-year-old Raegan Chisley, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Officers later responded to the same block after receiving information that an armed subject entered a nearby residence following the incident. SWAT units responded, but no one was inside the home.
These incidents are believed to be related.
Police say the suspect in this homicide is a 16-year-old juvenile male. Charges are on file for murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The investigation remains ongoing.
