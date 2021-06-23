Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston Space Center's Stars & STEM Evening

Posted by 
Jackson Cutler
Jackson Cutler
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECXGO_0acSEKrb00
Mark König/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Space Center has announced the return of its Stars & STEM Program.

With new policies and procedures, the Stars and STEM Program will welcome back students interested in joining the program and will experience the wonders of space exploration through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Stars & STEM Program will provide engaging, hands-on activities designed to match the grade-level standards, so students are eager, challenged, and inspired to explore more about STEM Concepts.

The Stars & STEM Evening is a program for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. They will spend the evening at Houston Space Center’s science and space exploration learning center while participating in STEM activities provided.

Activities are matched to the student’s grade level:

1. Elementary Grade K-5 (ages 5-10)

  • Lunar Lander

Students will learn the importance of landing a spacecraft gently on the surface of other celestial bodies. They will also design and build a shock-absorbing landing system.

  • Programming Paths

This program will help students learn to solve programming challenges and code their own robot to explore.

  • Pinhole Planetarium

Students will design and build circuits to learn about light-emitting diodes (LED), conductors, and electricity.

2. Middle School Grades 6-8 (ages 11-13)

  • Lunar Launch

Students will explore Newton’s law and learn about a safe and successful flight while re-designing and re-testing the rocket’s stability and trajectory.

  • Lunar Robotic Challenge

Students will learn to problem solve and build a transporter in order to move raw materials to manufacture goods, which the astronauts can use to survive on the Moon.

  • Engineering for Exploration

Students will learn to construct a rover to traverse the lunar surface and learn about potential and kinetic energy transfer so the rover can get through the challenging environment.

3. High School Grades 9-12 (ages 14-18)

  • 3, 2, 1 - Ignition!

Students will learn about Newton’s law of motion and construct a Space Center Houston model rocket. They will also learn about the current rockets currently being worked on by NASA.

  • Robotic Ingress Coding Challenge

Learn about coding and program a rover to travel across the Martian surface. Students will also learn to find solutions to code the rover to complete the mission carefully.

  • On Target Landing Activity

Students will learn about engineering design, accuracy, and precision as they design spacecraft to land the payload on target for the mission to be a success.

Visit https://spacecenter.org/education-programs/stars-stem/stars-stem-evening/ to learn more about the programs.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Jackson Cutler

Jackson Cutler

Houston, TX
58
Followers
75
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering Texas sports and news. Go Astros!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Houston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Travel#Space Exploration#Space Center Houston#Land Rover#Houston Space Center#Stars Stem Program#Stars And Stem Program#The Stars Stem Evening#Middle School#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Jackson Cutler

Great Houston Partnership discusses Houston's position as Great Global City

HOUSTON — The Greater Houston Partnership held a series of events in May related to the region’s trade relations abroad. The Greater Houston Partnership at down with George Y. Gonzalez, Partner at Haynes and Boone and Chair of the Partnership’s International Investment and Trade Steering Committee, to discuss how Houston is positioned for continued growth on a global stage. These were the several main questions:
Houston, TXPosted by
Jackson Cutler

University of Houston-Victoria to resume normal operations from August 2

HOUSTON, TX — The University of Houston-Victoria announced that it would resume normal operations on August 2 in preparation for the fall semester. In his remarks, the University of Houston Victoria (UHV) President Bob Glenn said, “UHV is encouraged by the decreasing number of cases in the Victoria and Katy communities. We are excited to welcome everyone back to campus while we continue to take steps to ensure that everyone remains safe.”
Houston, TXPosted by
Jackson Cutler

The University of Houston Downtown extends its freshmen application deadline for fall 2021

HOUSTON, TX — The University of Houston Downtown (UHD) extended its freshmen application deadline for fall 2021. Application is open starting from May 26 to June 23. Freshman students are applicants who are or soon will be, high school graduates, GED recipients or home school graduates. Freshman applicants must have fewer than 15 college-level credit hours earned.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jackson Cutler

University of Houston Law Center's "topping off" ceremony to celebrate the construction of John M. O'Quinn Law Building

HOUSTON, TX — University of Houston Law Center celebrates the milestone of John M. O'Quinn Law Building with a "topping off" ceremony on June 4, 2021. The "topping-off" ceremony took place in the new state-of-the-art John M. O'Quinn Law Building. Dean Leonard M. Baynes, the architects, University of Houston facilities, planning and construction group and the contractors who have worked hard to achieve this progress all attended the ceremony.
Texas StatePosted by
Jackson Cutler

Texas CARES provides free COVID-19 antibody tests

HOUSTON, TEXAS — The Texas Coronavirus Antibody Response Survey or Texas CARES is a survey conducted to help better understand the human antibody response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The survey participants will help to measure things like how many people in the survey have COVID-19 antibodies and how long those antibodies last.