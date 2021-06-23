Houston Space Center's Stars & STEM Evening

Mark König/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Space Center has announced the return of its Stars & STEM Program.

With new policies and procedures, the Stars and STEM Program will welcome back students interested in joining the program and will experience the wonders of space exploration through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Stars & STEM Program will provide engaging, hands-on activities designed to match the grade-level standards, so students are eager, challenged, and inspired to explore more about STEM Concepts.

The Stars & STEM Evening is a program for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. They will spend the evening at Houston Space Center’s science and space exploration learning center while participating in STEM activities provided.

Activities are matched to the student’s grade level:

1. Elementary Grade K-5 (ages 5-10)

Lunar Lander

Students will learn the importance of landing a spacecraft gently on the surface of other celestial bodies. They will also design and build a shock-absorbing landing system.

Programming Paths

This program will help students learn to solve programming challenges and code their own robot to explore.

Pinhole Planetarium

Students will design and build circuits to learn about light-emitting diodes (LED), conductors, and electricity.

2. Middle School Grades 6-8 (ages 11-13)

Lunar Launch

Students will explore Newton’s law and learn about a safe and successful flight while re-designing and re-testing the rocket’s stability and trajectory.

Lunar Robotic Challenge

Students will learn to problem solve and build a transporter in order to move raw materials to manufacture goods, which the astronauts can use to survive on the Moon.

Engineering for Exploration

Students will learn to construct a rover to traverse the lunar surface and learn about potential and kinetic energy transfer so the rover can get through the challenging environment.

3. High School Grades 9-12 (ages 14-18)

3, 2, 1 - Ignition!

Students will learn about Newton’s law of motion and construct a Space Center Houston model rocket. They will also learn about the current rockets currently being worked on by NASA.

Robotic Ingress Coding Challenge

Learn about coding and program a rover to travel across the Martian surface. Students will also learn to find solutions to code the rover to complete the mission carefully.

On Target Landing Activity

Students will learn about engineering design, accuracy, and precision as they design spacecraft to land the payload on target for the mission to be a success.

Visit https://spacecenter.org/education-programs/stars-stem/stars-stem-evening/ to learn more about the programs.

