Special Weather Statement issued for Grundy, Marshall, Tama by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grundy; Marshall; Tama Half Inch Hail Possible At 641 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Conrad, or 10 miles north of Marshalltown, moving southeast at 55 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marshalltown, Toledo, Tama, Traer, Dysart, Conrad, Meskwaki Casino, Gladbrook, Le Grand, Garwin, Albion, Liscomb, Montour, Clutier, Beaman, Lincoln, Green Mountain, Vining, Tf Clark State Park and Union Grove State Park.alerts.weather.gov