Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Antelope THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANTELOPE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Nebraska.