Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE NORTHEASTERN WOODBURY...EASTERN PLYMOUTH AND NORTHWESTERN IDA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sioux Falls. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of northwest Iowa.