$250,000 Worth of Marijuana Found at Niagara Falls Whirlpool State Park

A bomb squad was called to a home in North Tonawanda and ednded up clearing multiple explosive devices from a home there. The devices were found Sunday, July 4, 2021, in a home on Tremont Street, according to WIVB. Police initially responded to a call about smoke and a potential small fire. When they arrived on the scene, the man who lives in the home told police that he burned food in the kitchen. Police didn't believe his story because of how much smoke there was. According to WKBW, police then called in the bomb squad, Hazmat, and officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco (ATF). The resident, Daniel Benchik, was taken to the hospital for burns to his face and hands. Benchik has not been charged yet, but police say charges are pending their investigation. As of now, there is no motive that has been announced as to what he was planning to do with the explosives.