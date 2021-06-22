Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara Falls, NY

$250,000 Worth of Marijuana Found at Niagara Falls Whirlpool State Park

By Yasmin Young
Posted by 
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Border Patrol Agents made another big bust here in Western New York. The U.S. Agents found a quarter of a million dollars worth of marijuana in Whirpool State Park in Niagara Falls. According to WKBW, a witness noticed some suspicious activity and reported it to authorities. A person was allegedly ragging the packages of marijuana around 2 am on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The suspect was walking along the trail lower Niagara River. While the suspect did flee the scene, the border patrol agents were able to recover the 10 packages, weighing 118 pounds. When they tested them, they were identified as marijuana.

wblk.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
State
New York State
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Whirlpool State Park#Smuggling#Border Patrol Agents#The U S Agents#Wkbw#The U S Patrol Agent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
North Tonawanda, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bomb Squad Finds Multiple Explosives in North Tonawanda Home

A bomb squad was called to a home in North Tonawanda and ednded up clearing multiple explosive devices from a home there. The devices were found Sunday, July 4, 2021, in a home on Tremont Street, according to WIVB. Police initially responded to a call about smoke and a potential small fire. When they arrived on the scene, the man who lives in the home told police that he burned food in the kitchen. Police didn't believe his story because of how much smoke there was. According to WKBW, police then called in the bomb squad, Hazmat, and officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco (ATF). The resident, Daniel Benchik, was taken to the hospital for burns to his face and hands. Benchik has not been charged yet, but police say charges are pending their investigation. As of now, there is no motive that has been announced as to what he was planning to do with the explosives.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s Why You Should Not Let Your Guards Down Just Yet In Buffalo

It is really starting to feel like normal around here when you take a look at all the businesses that are getting back to work and now the fully vaccinated residents of Western New York are walking around without masks, you would think that it is pretty safe to say that we are in the clear. It actually turns out that we could be on the brink of another round of serious COVID cases.
Rockland County, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Mosquitoes With Potentially Paralyzing Virus Found in New York

A mosquito-spread virus with a potentially paralyzing symptom was found in the Hudson Valley. Over the weekend, Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announce the first two pools, or groups, of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus this year in Rockland County has been confirmed by the New York State Department of Health.
Public SafetyPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

NY State Police Warn – Don’t Make this $10,000 Mistake this Weekend

The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000. The New York State Police will be in full force this weekend to save lives and help you avoid the financial costs. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that New York State Police and local law enforcement around the Capital Region will have an increased presence on our streets as they crack down on drunk and drugged driving this 4th of July weekend. As you head out you may encounter sobriety checkpoints between Friday July 2nd and Monday July 5th.
PoliticsPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

800+ Places to Purchase Legal Fireworks in New York State

The last few weeks all anyone has been hearing about is "Fireworks Shortage!" Right?. So when I look up where I can get fireworks and when, here in the Hudson Valley, I was a little surprised to see more than 800 places that were listed with the state. Granted, these are 800 plus locations that are selling firework-type devices, across the State of New York.
AccidentsPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Drowning at Hudson Valley Creek

A 20 year old Town of Poughkeepsie man has died after an incident at the Wappinger Creek on Tuesday June 29th. At approximately 6:20pm, on Tuesday June 29th, The Duchess County Sheriff's Office, New Hackensack Fire Department and the Town of Wappinger Ambulance were all dispatched to the Wappinger Creek area on New Hackensack road behind the Wappingers Falls Trailer Park after reports of a possible drowning.
Delaware County, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

One in a Million Lightning Strike Photo Captured During New York Storm

A once in a lifetime photo was captured during the recent storms in Delaware County, New York that looks more like a painting. And it was just a stroke of luck. Alex Poole shot the stunning cloud to ground strike on Tuesday, June 29 from his property in East Meredith, New York. "I came home from work and pulled into a new piece of property my wife and I bought to kind of unwind for the day and just old got lucky with my cell phone."
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Attorney Sues City of Buffalo for Refund of School Zone Fines

A local Buffalo attorney is has filed a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and is seeking what some have said seems like an extreme resolution. According to reporting from WKBW-TV, Kevin Stocker is an attorney who is representing more than 50 people who have all received tickets from the city of Buffalo school zone camera program in the lawsuit against the city.

Comments / 1

Community Policy