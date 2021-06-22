Letters: Pension saving will soon be pointless if allowances are cut further

The decision to wait until August 16 before fully reopening the country is causing precisely the uncertainty and confusion the Government was anxious to avoid. The date chosen to let people who have had both jabs avoid self-isolation is nearly two months later than the original “freedom day” of June 21. No scientific reason has been advanced for choosing this date beyond the obvious fact that more people will have been vaccinated. But that is no consolation to the millions who have already had both jabs and want to get on with their lives now.