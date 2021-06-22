Cancel
Letters: Pension saving will soon be pointless if allowances are cut further

By Letters to the Editor
Telegraph
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIR – When I started work more than 30 years ago, it was a given that we had to save to fund our retirement. It was natural to prioritise pension contributions above spending in the short term, and even short-term savings. Such a long-term project deserves stability in the rules. But the lifetime allowance – the amount that people can save without incurring tax – has dropped from £1.8 million in 2012 to £1 million in 2017, and was then index-linked until it was frozen in the last budget.

