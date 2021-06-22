Cancel
NFL

Time to Schein: Carl Nassib Donates 100K to The Trevor Project Alongside His Coming Out Announcement

247Sports
Cover picture for the articleAdam Schein talks about Las Vegas Raiders' Defensive End Carl Nassib becoming the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

247Sports

NFLdeadlinedetroit.com

NFL's newly out player, Carl Nassib, is Michigan Justice McCormack's cousin

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack tweeted support Friday for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who recently came out as gay. But it came with a twist: Nassib is the justice's cousin. Nassib is the first active NFL player to publicly identify as gay. His connection to...
Chicago, ILHerald & Review

Paul Sullivan: From Carl Nassib coming out to Becky Hammon being a finalist for an NBA head coaching vacancy, our sports world is ever-changing. And that’s a good thing.

CHICAGO — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was legally searched without cause Monday, while Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez was unilaterally penalized for a midgame brain freeze. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active openly gay NFL player, pride flags flew over Wrigley Field and...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders, Penn State rally around Carl Nassib

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history this week, becoming the first active NFL player to announce he is gay, and he is getting plenty of support. The big news around the NFL this week has not been around free agency, trades, or even training camp storylines. No, the big news has revolved around Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who announced via Instagram that he was gay on Monday.
NFLchatsports.com

'Super Proud' For Carl Nassib

Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller says he couldn't be happier for his teammate, Carl Nassib ... telling TMZ Sports the whole team will continue to love and support the guy no matter what. 28-year-old Nassib made the groundbreaking decision to come out as gay earlier this week ... becoming...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Darren Waller is proud of teammate Carl Nassib

Ever since Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, the support around the league for him has been extraordinary, especially from his teammates. If you look at the comments under his Instagram post, it’s filled with numerous teammates showing their support...
NFLWashington Post

Washington’s Jerry Smith among those who paved the way for Carl Nassib’s coming out as gay

For Bonnie Gilchrist, sister of the late Jerry Smith, former all-pro tight end for Washington’s football team in the 1960s and ’70s, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib’s decision to come out as gay on Monday was personal. Thirty-five years ago, Smith, who played his entire NFL career as a closeted gay man, became the first known professional athlete to die of AIDS. He was 43.
College Sportschatsports.com

Carl Nassib Is Seeking His Path as an Out Athlete

Carl Nassib was not the most eager interview subject on Penn State’s football team. He once begged off a media scrum by claiming he had a chemistry exam, which was not strictly true, though he was known to rhapsodize more about “recrystallization as a purification mechanism” than the minutiae of Purdue’s off-tackle trap.
NFLNBC Sports

Jim Irsay: I commend Carl Nassib for his courage and world leadership

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has received widespread support after coming out as gay earlier this week — including some from the President of the United States. Now another NFL owner has added his name to the long list. “I commend Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib for his...
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Raiders’ Carl Nassib tops NFL jersey sales for second straight day after coming out

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history Monday by coming out as gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so. The 28-year-old, who you may remember from Hard Knocks when HBO chronicled Browns training camp in 2018 (Nassib was seen instructing teammates on their finances, explaining terms like “compound interest”), has received virtually universal support from the NFL, eliciting praise from commissioner Roger Goodell, coach Jon Gruden and former Penn State teammate Saquon Barkley (now of the New York Giants), among others.
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

Carl Nassib stands alone, but will other gay NFL players come forward?

For the moment, Carl Nassib stands alone. But I don’t think that will be the case for long. Nassib, a Raiders defensive end, made big news last week with his casually Instagrammed, “Oh hey, by the way I’m gay” announcement. With his words, he became the only active out NFL player. As part of his statement, he pledged $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people.

