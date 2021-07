(SPRINGFIELD) Congratulations to a local man who recently won the 2021 Illinois Farm Bureau’s Choose Your News contest. Keith Kautz of West Liberty, in Jasper County, won the $500 gift card top prize thru the contest that ended May 31st. Kautz represented one of many that downloaded the FarmWeekNow.com app to enter the contest. The local farmer has been a Farm Bureau member for more than 20 years and currently serves as Vice President of the Jasper County Farm Bureau. His father was a past FB President. Officials say there were hundreds of entries in the Farm Bureau’s Click, Read, Watch, & Win Sweepstakes.