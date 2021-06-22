Cancel
Congress & Courts

'Ridiculous': Schumer slams Republicans for blocking Democrats' voting rights bill

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke on the Senate floor moments after Republicans voted in unison to not open debate on the Democrats' signature voting rights and election bill, saying saying GOP opposition was "indefensible."

www.suncommercial.com
Chuck Schumer
#Republicans#Democrats#Voting Rights#Election#Senate#Gop
Republican Party
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Democratic Party
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

McConnell vows ‘hell of a fight’ over Dems’ infrastructure plan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to make the passage of a partisan infrastructure package as difficult as possible — calling Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar spending plans “wildly inappropriate” due to the impact previous mammoth spending packages have had on the national debt. McConnell noted that Democrats can use the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

‘Unheard Of’: Oklahoma GOP Chair Backs Challenge To Senate Republican Over Withdrawn Election Objection

The chair of the Oklahoma Republican Party has reportedly endorsed a primary challenger to Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) over Lankford’s vote against decertifying President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory after initially planning to vote for objections. Key Facts. Chair John Bennett, a right-wing firebrand and former state representative, said he...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats won’t rest until they control how and when you vote

Just because a bank has never been robbed doesn’t mean you shouldn’t lock cash in a vault. Just because thieves have never broken into your home doesn’t mean you shouldn’t lock your door or secure your valuables. And just because Democrats pretend voter fraud isn’t an issue doesn’t mean that states shouldn’t exercise their constitutional authority to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Landmark voting rights bill impeded in Congress

ATLANTA, GA — Landmark voting rights bills blocked in Congress, stalling one of the most extensive overhaul bills in 50 years. Senate Republicans impeded the efforts made by the Democrats to begin debates on S1, also known as the For The People Act. The vote results were 50-50 along party lines, which needed sixty votes to bring the legislation to the floor for hearing and debate.
Louisiana Statestmarynow.com

La. senators joined effort to block Democratic voting bill

Louisiana’s U.S. Senators joined fellow Republicans on Tuesday in using a filibuster to block debate on a Democrat-led elections bill. The controversial bill, titled the “For the People Act,” would have federalized several aspects of elections, including making procedures such as mail-in voting and same-day voter registration for federal elections available nationwide. The bill also sought to take away the power of state governments to determine their congressional redistricting and give that power to independent commissions.
Congress & Courtskciiradio.com

Sen. Grassley Talks Failed Voting Rights Bill

Senator Charles Grassley comments on the voting rights bill that failed to get 60 votes to pass in the Senate Tuesday as all Republicans voted no. The For the People Act proposed to increase voter access by expanding early voting, allowing for same-day registration, enacting automatic registration for federal elections, and lowering identification requirements. Senator Grassley (R) shares one of several grievances he had with the bill, “We have a Federal Elections Commission that makes decisions about people violating the law. It’s made up of three Democrats and three Republicans. So you have to at least have a bipartisan agreement that somebody broke an election law, in other words four to two or five to one or six to zero. This election law that passed the Pelosi-House of Representatives would make that four and three so you’d have partisan decisions on somebody breaking election laws.”
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Democrats working on three tracks in response to Senate voting rights defeat

There isn’t really any other way to say it: Democrats suffered one of the biggest setbacks of Joe Biden’s presidency on Tuesday. Republicans used the filibuster, the procedural maneuver that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation in the US Senate, to block Democrats’ huge voting rights bill from advancing to a debate on the floor. No one expected it to go any differently, since no Republican ever appeared likely to sign on to the bill. But now a bigger question looms: what happens next?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats hit wall on voting rights push

Senate Democrats are at a stalemate over how to pass voting rights legislation after Republicans blocked a sweeping election reform bill. Democrats insist that this week’s setback is just “day one” of the conversation, with the White House and progressives planning to ramp up efforts to get the bill passed, but the legislation is effectively stuck in the Senate for the foreseeable future.

