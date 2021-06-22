Cancel
Travel Tuesday: Summertime Hiking Season

By Seattle Refined
Cover picture for the articleMount Rainier views, alpine lakes, scenic trails, and a little something to take the edge off! Tag along with Seattle local Jennifer Sura on a sunshiney 6.5 mile hike to Mason Lake, just less than 90 minutes outside of the city. While some may like to pack a cold beer to toast their hard- earned arrival at a mountain lake, Jennifer brought something a touch classier (and smokier) to sip on! Click through the gallery below for some seriously beautiful PNW summer views.

