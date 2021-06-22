Cancel
Congress & Courts

Opinion: GOP doesn’t even want to talk about voting rights

By U-T Letters
sandiegouniontribune.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republicans in the U.S. Senate have killed the proposed voting rights bill. They did not turn down the actual bill. They turned down the opportunity for the Senate to debate the bill, to just talk about the bill. This is a dark moment for the Senate and a dark moment for democracy. Voting rights are fundamental to our democracy. Compromises were offered and the Republicans turned down those compromises and even the ability to discuss them. This was a bald faced exercise of power on the part of the Republicans. Shameful.

