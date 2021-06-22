Cancel
Environment

Climate-driven coastal flooding in the US likely to get worse suddenly

By John Timmer
Ars Technica
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur warming planet is melting lots of ice and heating the waters of the oceans, creating a clear trend of rising oceans. In some areas of the US, this is starting to cause what's called nuisance flooding, where high tides cause coastal flooding even in the absence of storms. As the oceans continue to rise, figuring out what areas are likely to become vulnerable to coastal flooding and when is going to be critical to understanding how to manage coastal development.

arstechnica.com
