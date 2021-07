Hey, this is important: I need to tell you about Potter. Potter is a 2½-month-old kitten, and he is seriously injured. He's now in good hands, but he really needs your help. A good Samaritan earlier this week found the little guy wandering by himself on Milwaukee Avenue and brought him to Heartland Animal Shelter, a nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Northbrook, according to Gabby Keresi-Uresti, the shelter's executive director. She isn't sure how the injury happened, but it could've been any number of things -- some kind of trauma from a car, an animal, a person or by getting trapped somewhere.