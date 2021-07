Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is making use of the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware to create a more lush, organic-feeling world that you can quickly fly around in, its developers said in a new interview today. Even if the quests still turn out to still be familiar Ubisoft fare, the open world tech is getting a big upgrade. At least that’s the pitch Ubisoft Massive is making to sell players on why the new Avatar won’t be on PS4 and Xbox One.