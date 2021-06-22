A Top-Selling Shark Robot Vacuum Is $280 Off During the Final Hours of Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Vacuuming is one of those chores that nobody likes to do - especially when it comes time to change the bag or empty the hair-clogged canister. Monotonously pushing and pulling a vacuum cleaner across every square inch of flooring is, well, dull. And going over the same spots on your carpets repeatedly because the vac isn't powerful enough to pick up all the pet hair, dust and crumbs down there is frustrating. Thanks to technology and the invention of robot vacuums, it doesn't have to be this way.