Social Media Reacts To Plans For Full Capacity At Lumen Field In 2021

By Nathan Rauschenberg
seattle Seahawks
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter playing out the home portion of the 2020 season in an empty Lumen Field, fans will be welcomed back to the stadium for the 2021 season. The team announced they have received approval to return to full capacity from the NFL and from state and local public health and government officials. Shortly thereafter, players like Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner took to social media to celebrate the news and express their excitement to play in front of the 12s once again. Not surprisingly, Seahawks fans were just as thrilled.

www.seahawks.com
