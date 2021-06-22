Social Media Reacts To Plans For Full Capacity At Lumen Field In 2021

Doug Gottlieb: “You are allowed to admit it is stupid to test for weed, and as equally stupid to smoke it when preparing for the biggest event of your life knowing they will test for it… Here’s the football comparison. Every NFL player has offseason testing, but the combine testing is what NFL executives consider not a ‘drug test’ but an ‘IQ test’. NFL executives will say if you fail a drug test, even for weed which in 19 states is legal, you have failed the IQ test, and you are in fact a dumba**, and that’s my feeling about Sha’Carri Richardson. No, I have no sympathy, I don’t. Do I think it’s dumb to still test for weed? I do. There has never been any sort of data to say it’s a performance enhancer and it’s no longer considered a drug of addiction. But with that said, everybody, and I mean EVERYBODY who competes for the Olympics knows what you can and cannot have in your system, especially sprinters. All the writers and athletes saying ‘tHiS iS dUmB! I’M wItH heR!’ then you should wear one of those ‘I’m with stupid’ shirts because you are. I’m not saying she’s dumb in life, but in this particular case it’s a dumba** move and everybody knows it... You can smoke weed, just don’t ‘Cheech and Chong’ it right before a big event. Did you know the best way to not test positive for marijuana? Don’t smoke weed.” (Full Audio Above)