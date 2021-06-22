Britney Spears Felt Her Conservatorship Was an 'Oppressive and Controlling Tool Against Her' in 2016: Report
New details are emerging surrounding Britney Spears' thoughts on her conservatorship at least at one point five years ago. On Tuesday, The New York Times released a report citing sealed court documents from 2016 in which the newspaper quoted from records, transcripts and reports from conversations between Spears and a probate investigator in her case. The documents - which the outlet said provide only a "snapshot" of Spears' "sentiments and situation" - were meant to remain confidential.people.com