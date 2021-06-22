Cancel
Britney Spears Felt Her Conservatorship Was an 'Oppressive and Controlling Tool Against Her' in 2016: Report

By Tomás Mier
People
Cover picture for the articleNew details are emerging surrounding Britney Spears' thoughts on her conservatorship at least at one point five years ago. On Tuesday, The New York Times released a report citing sealed court documents from 2016 in which the newspaper quoted from records, transcripts and reports from conversations between Spears and a probate investigator in her case. The documents - which the outlet said provide only a "snapshot" of Spears' "sentiments and situation" - were meant to remain confidential.

