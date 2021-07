The Princess of Wales has been remembered for many things in the 24 years since her death, from her idiosyncratic style to her dedication to her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.But when it comes to the most defining moments in Diana’s legacy, her charity work will surely comprise most of them.Princess Diana became a prominent philanthropic force in her lifetime, using her stature to raise awareness for countless humanitarian issues, from the AIDS crisis to landmines.In 1987, she famously shook hands with a patient who had AIDS at London Middlesex Hospital, challenging the false belief that the...