HICKORY, N.C. — The search is on for Rodney Earl Macon, the 45-year-old man is missing and was last seen at 1037 3rd Street SE in Hickory. Macon is listed as a Black male at 5'9 and 145 pounds was last seen wearing a white shirt with black shorts and black and white shoes. He is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, said N.C. Center for Missing Persons.