Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

BookTrib's Bites: Intrigue, History and a Better Self

News Argus
 17 days ago

The ruthless king of Bounten controlled a Valomere - a magical creature that connects with one person and obeys their commands - with the magic to cause instant death. To further his power, he embarked on a quest to find tarilium, the strongest metal known to exist. In pursuit of...

www.thenewsargus.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy The Kid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booktrib
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
New York City, NYHerald Community Newspapers

BookTrib's Bites: Unexpected Twists, Small-Town Drama, Food for Thought

One reviewer describes this most unusual work: "An audacious experiment in Cosmicism and disoriented terror. It repeats, falls over itself, reinvents, creates layers of complex meaning and uses grammatical mistakes in a creative way. At first it is truly maddening and seems as if it goes on forever, but by the time one is in the section about the King in Yellow, it really takes off and puts the reader in an absolutely cosmic sense of despair."
Books & LiteratureMATC Times

BookTrib's Bites: Mystery, Touching Memoir and Essential Health Info

Detective Pat Norelli proved to her co-workers, her family, and herself she had what it takes to become a first-class detective. In Norelli's debut novel, "The Poser," she discovered the serial killer who murdered Meredith Johansen and several of Meredith's close friends. She also unearthed a long list of victims who were murdered by the same deeply disturbed man.
Santa Monica, CAargonautnews.com

SoCal’s Secret History

Susan Suntree’s best-selling, award-winning book, “Sacred Sites: The Secret History of Southern California”, was first published in 2010 and describes the origins of the universe, the evolution of plants and animals, migration of humans and much more. In 2021, Suntree released a new audiobook version of her book, which is...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

In what order to watch the Hellraiser horror movie saga?

Hellraiser, created by the filmmaker and writer Clive Barker, is one of the most popular and influential horror film sagas of the genre that shares a prominent position in the collective imagination along with other iconic franchises such as Halloween, Friday the 13th, Diabolical Doll or Nightmare on Elm Street, among many others. With a first installment that premiered in 1987, Hellraiser consists of no more and no less than 10 installments, the last of them, Hellraiser: Judgment, 2018.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Forgot to Turn Off the Sound of His Phone in Church

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a man who got criticized for interrupting a church sermon. The man's ringtone went off, causing distraction. A man was very embarrassed after his ringtone went off during a church sermon. The man's phone caused an unexpected interruption amongst the congregation. After prayers, the man got...
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Role of Virtual dating: Confidence vs. Self-esteem, Better expression vs. Covert Quality

Those millennials who have dated in today’s social environment are familiar with the importance of Confidence, personality, and self-respect. They are by far the most critical factors concerning the initiations of any relationship and ensure successful long-lasting consanguinity. Let’s not confuse this with communal skill, which is still a great trait, especially when building a rapport. Low self-esteem is a behavioral limitation and is always the prerequisite for other emotional complications such as depression and social anxiety.
Visual ArtDaily News-Record

Mastery And Intrigue At VMRC’s 18th Annual Juried Art Show

It’s possible to spend hours at the Park Gables Gallery at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, taking in the masterful and meaningful works of the 18th annual Juried Art Exhibition. A whimsical quilt called "Root Vegetables," by Carly Lowe, made with 3,400 French knots adorned a walled seating area, while a...
MoviesMovieWeb

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Trailer Turns Camp Nightwing Into a Blood-Soaked Massacre

Following the premiere of the first installment on Netflix, the streamer has released a new trailer for Fear Street Part 2: 1978. A trilogy of movies set over three separate time periods, the Fear Street movies are based on the original horror novels by R.L. Stine. The first chapter, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, was released on July 2, performing rather well with critics and horror fans. Teasing the release of chapter two this week, Netflix has dropped a new trailer which you can check out below.
ReligionHerald Ledger

Christian's History Corner...

Every July Fourth, as we gather together to celebrate this wonderful, fragile American experiment with patriotic music, BBQ and fireworks, I find myself pausing to contemplate my small, symbolic role in our national narrative. I am a first generation American. I am the son of an immigrant, and the product of an unmistakably American tale.
Moviesimdb.com

Review: Marvel's 'Black Widow' Spins a Web of Espionage & Intrigue

Co-created by Stan Lee, Don Rico & Don Heck, Black Widow made her first appearance in 1964's Tales of Suspense #52, published by Marvel Comics. Introduced as an antagonist for Iron Man, Natasha Romanova was a Russian spy who later defected to the United States, becoming an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a member of the Avengers. In 2010, the character (renamed Natasha Romanoff) made her film debut in John Favreau's Iron Man 2, played by Scarlett Johansson. She has since appeared in six Marvel movies, including 2019's Avengers: Endgame, in which she sacrificed herself so Hawkeye could retrieve the Soul Stone, saving her best friend — and all humankind — from the genocidal warlord Thanos. Now, Natasha is getting her own standalone adventure, a prequel exploring the fan-favorite character's origins in surprising & exciting ways. Directed by Cate Shortland (of the films Lore and Berlin Syndrome) from a screenplay by Eric Pearson,
Winston Churchillthecommunityword.com

The Lion’s Den | The History of History

“History is written by the Victors” is a term often attributed to Winston Churchill. In its simplistic interpretation, those in power are in a position to provide their historical narrative. In recent weeks there has been a political outcry over the proposed teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools. Similar to the 1619 Project of the New York Times, Critical Race Theory seeks to narrate history from the perspective of the oppressed, highlighting the not-so-pleasant aspects of American history. Unfortunately, rather than having a civil discourse regarding the subject, the debate on the future of American history has become politically weaponized.
Entertainment/Film

Sideshow Collectible Statues of Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing Bring Hammer Horror to Your Shelf

Well well well, look at what Sideshow Collectibles just announced. You know Sideshow, it’s a company built to drain the bank accounts of geeks all around the world. They make top tier nerd furniture of all shapes and sizes. As I type this I’m flanked on either side by a couple of their statues (Indiana Jones from Raiders of the Lost Ark and Mola Ram from Temple of Doom if you’re curious. I have impeccable taste, I know).
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Family Eating Seafood Boil on Plane Identified, Shares Story Behind Viral Photo

They turned coach into first class. It was a photo that quickly went viral, grabbing attention from some of the biggest social media accounts including The Shade Room. A woman, seen sipping what looked like white wine, was surrounded by an entire buffet of seafood on a flight. The spread was so immaculate that one tray of lobsters alone took up an entire seat on the plane.
Food & DrinksHouston Chronicle

Ghirardelli Reveals 50% Of Americans Favor Adding Caramel To Make Their S'mores 'A Bite Better'

Survey Says 76% are Eyeing Upgrades to Elevate their S’more Experience—and Ghirardelli is the Perfect Choice. The results are in, and a survey from the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, a leading manufacturer of premium chocolate products since 1852, reveals that s’mores are such a staple of summer vibes that many feel the season can’t start without it. In fact, 70% of Americans agree that it is not summer until they have had a s’more. Americans say summer comes with certain rites of passage, including seeing fireworks (68%) and going to a carnival or festival (57%)—but the homemade treat is not far behind. A strong majority (56%) say making a s’more is a top summer rite of passage—including 64% of those under 30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy