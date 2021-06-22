Teyonah Parris Teases Monica Rambeau’s Role in The Marvels. The last time we saw Monica Rambeau on Disney+’s WandaVision, a Skrull agent was about to take her into space to meet with a mysterious “old friend” of her mother’s. Presumably, this is where we’ll catch up with Monica when she returns to the MCU in The Marvels. It certainly helps that Monica now has her own energy powers to fight alongside Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. And in a new interview with Variety, Teyonah Parris briefly discussed the part that Monica will play in the upcoming sequel.