Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Blockchain In Insurance Sector Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft, IBM, Bitfury,BitPay

Las Vegas Herald
 15 days ago

Increasing regulation for exploring insurance policies by insurance companies and growing fraudulent insurance claims will help to boost the demand of the Blockchain In the Insurance Sector market in the forecasted period. Blockchain in insurance is a shared record-keeping technology in which the data is in cryptographically secured form. Blockchain technology provides cooperation and coordination of multiple different intermediaries with varying incentives. Blockchain technology could empower people to manage (some of) their risk more directly, with peer-to-peer and mutual insurance platforms based on blockchains.

www.lasvegasherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Market Research#Bitpay#Oracle#Btl Group#Ama Research#Application#Identity#Others Rrb#Middleware#Mexico Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
Country
Belgium
Country
Malaysia
News Break
IBM
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Insurance Companies
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
Switzerland
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

AI in Computer Vision Market worth $51.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "AI in Computer Vision Market With Covid-19 Impact by Component, Machine Learning Models, Function, Application (Industrial, Non-Industrial), End-Use Industry (Security & Surveillance, Consumer Electronics) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the AI in Computer Vision Market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2021 and reach USD 51.3 billion by 2026; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period (2021–2026). The major factors driving the growth of AI in computer vision market are growing need for quality inspection and automation, increasing demand for computer vision systems in non-traditional and emerging applications, and rising need for ASICs and government initiatives to support industrial automation and integration of AI into the edge devices. However, several factors, such as rising security concerns related to cloud-based image processing and analytics can act as a key challenge in the market during the forecast period.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Network Probe Market projected to reach $909 million by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.3%

According to a new market research report "Network Probe Market by Component (Solution and Services (Consulting, Training and Support, and Integration and Deployment)), Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), End User (Service Providers and Enterprises), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global network probe market size is expected to grow USD 509 million in 2021 to USD 909 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.3% during the forecast period. As organizations progress to cloud and adopt new technologies, the way they architect and set up network infrastructure must change. The role that networks play in business processes and business efficiencies is increasing every day, and with the positive correlation, the needs of dynamic businesses are increasing the size and complexity of networks. As enterprise networks get complex, network operation teams are forced to deploy multiple tools to obtain visibility and control to manage their networks. Network probe offers an integrated approach toward managing complex networks.
HealthLas Vegas Herald

Health & Beauty Market is Gaining Momentum with key players Superdrug, Morrisons, Primark

The COVID-19 Outbreak- Health & Beauty Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of COVID-19 Outbreak- Health & Beauty industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Debenhams, Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Asda, AllBeauty, ASOS, H&M, Boots, The Body Shop, Amazon, Tesco, LloydsPharmacy, Superdrug, Morrisons, Primark, Feelunique, Savers, Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty & New Look.
Industryatlantanews.net

Airport Kiosks Market Poised for Growth; SITA, Fujitsu, IER SAS, Rockwell Collins

Latest added Global Airport Kiosks Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are KIOSK Information Systems (United States), NCR Corporation (United States), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH (Germany), SITA SA (Switzerland), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), IER SAS (France), Embross Group Pty Ltd (Canada), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (United States), Phoenix Kiosk, Inc. (United States) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Smart Oilfield Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with Halliburton,Schlumberger, Pason Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Smart Oilfield Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart OilfieldMarket research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Oilfield Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are GE(Baker Hughes) (United States),China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) (China),Halliburton Corporation (United States),Honeywell International (United States),Schlumberger Ltd (United States),Accenture (Ireland),Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway),Microseismic (United States),National Oilwell Varco (United States),Pason Systems (Canada)
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

RTD Tea Drinks Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 : Coca-Cola, JDB Group, Unilever

The Latest survey report on Global RTD Tea Drinks Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of RTD Tea Drinks segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Arizona Beverage Company, Coca-Cola, Uni-President Enterprises, JDB Group, Unilever, Ting Hsin International, ITO EN Inc. & OISHI GROUP.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

IPad Kiosk Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants CipherHealth, Photo Booth Solutions, SurveyStance

2020-2025 Global IPad Kiosk Software Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global IPad Kiosk Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CipherHealth, Photo Booth Solutions, Logic Reservation, SurveyStance, Kiosk Group, ManageEngine, Tabsurvey, Griffin Technology, ProInteractive, Codium Labs, Georgesoft, Hexnode, Moki Mobility & Apptizer.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Mastectomy Bras Market is Going to Boom | Amoena, Anita, Jodee

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Mastectomy Bras Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Mastectomy Bras Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Mastectomy Bras market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Mastectomy Bras Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Clean Energy Market Is Booming Worldwide with Elevance, Amyris, Solazyme

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Clean Energy Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Clean Energy Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Clean Energy market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Clean Energy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Citizen Digital Identity Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Telus, Tessi, Jumio

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Citizen Digital Identity Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Citizen Digital Identity Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Citizen Digital Identity market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Citizen Digital Identity Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Auto Body Parts - Market A Worth Observing Growth: Webasto, Valeo, SMR

Latest added Global Auto Body Parts Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Webasto (Germany), Valeo (France), SMR (Germany), Magna (Canada), Inteva Products, LLC (United States), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V. (Netherland), Bosch (Germany), Kiekert (Germany), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence Machines Market to Get a New Boosts | KUKA, Seiko Epson, Kawasaki Heavy

Latest added Global Artificial Intelligence Machines Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are KUKA AG (Germany), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), DJI (China), Adept Technology (United States), Nachi-Fujikoshi (Japan), Fanuc (Japan), Denso Wave (Japan), DURR AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Travel Management Software Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Expensify, Infor, Oracle

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Travel Management Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Travel Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Aircraft Tire Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth | Michelin, Bridgestone, Dunlop Aircraft Tires

Latest added Global Aircraft Tire Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Michelin (France), Bridgestone (Japan), Dunlop Aircraft Tires (United Kingdom), Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (United States) , Qingdao Sentury Tire Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Wilkerson Company, Inc. (United States), Desser Tire & Rubber Co., LLC (United States), Specialty Tires of America (United States), Petlas Tire Corporation (Turkey), Aviation Tires & Treads, LLC (United States), Seginus Aerospace LLC (United States) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Retail Drug Market - A comprehensive study by Key Players: Rite Aid, Target, Walgreens

Latest added Global Retail Drug Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are CVS Caremark (United States), Rite Aid (United States), Target Corporation (United States), Walgreens (United States), Walmart (United States), Health Mart Pharmacy (United States), The Kroger Co. (United States), Good Neighbor Pharmacy (United States), Safeway Inc. (United States), Kmart Corporation (United States), Hy-Vee (United States) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Applicant Tracking Systems Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies | Oracle, SAP, IBM

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Applicant Tracking Systems Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Applicant Tracking Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Digital Signature - Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Gemalto, Signix, Ascertia

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Digital Signature Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Signature market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Identity Solutions Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IDEMIA, NEC, Samsung SDS, Thales Group

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Digital Identity Solutions Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Digital Identity Solutions market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Smart Transportation System Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Alstom, IBM, Siemens

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smart Transportation System Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Transportation System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy