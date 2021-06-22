Both Bennion Creek and Bear fires, along Utah and Carbon County border, reach 80% containment or higher
The Bennion Creek and Bear fires have now reached 80% and 93% containment, respectively, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov. In an update posted Tuesday morning, the Bennion Creek Fire, burning near Soldier Summit, had burned 8,313 acres since it ignited June 4. The containment lines on the fire have been successfully tested by strong winds but the possibility remains that another fire may rapidly grow if started.www.heraldextra.com