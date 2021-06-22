Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Cognitive Analytics Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants IBM, Google, Microsoft

Las Vegas Herald
 15 days ago

Latest released the research study on Global Cognitive Analytics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cognitive Analytics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cognitive Analytics. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amazon Web Services (United States),Google (United States),IBM (United States),Intel (United States),Microsoft (United States),Oracle (United States),SAS Institute (United States),HPE (United States),Nuance Communications (United States),IPsoft United States),Narrative Science (United States).

www.lasvegasherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Research#The Cognitive Analytics#Amazon Web Services#Sas Institute#Nuance Communications#Ama#Pestel#Market Entropy#Patent Trademark Analysis#Competitive Landscape#Peer Group Analysis#Chapter 8 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
News Break
IBM
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Country
Qatar
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Singapore
News Break
Oracle
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Intel
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
News Break
AWS
Country
Spain
News Break
Computers
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Cloud Database Security Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Cisco Systems, Trustwave Holdings

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Database Security Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Database Security Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Database Security. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM Corporation (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),McAfee Inc. (United States),Fortinet (United States),Hewlett-Packard Company (United States),Voltage Security Inc. (United States),Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (United States),Imperva Inc. (United States) ,Axis Technology LLC (United States).
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Deep Learning Software Market is ready for its next Big Move | Microsoft, Google, IBM, Amazon Web Services

Global Deep Learning Software Market Report 2021 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Deep Learning Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Deep Learning Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Applicant Tracking Systems Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies | Oracle, SAP, IBM

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Applicant Tracking Systems Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Applicant Tracking Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Electrical Stimulation Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 11,334.0 Mn With CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027

According to our new marketresearch study on "Electrical Stimulation Devices Market to 2027 ?Global Analysis and Forecast by Device Type and Application," the global electrical stimulation devices marketis expected to reach US$ 11,334.0 million by2027 from US$ 5,643.7million in 2019; it is estimated togrow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trendsprevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the marketgrowth.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market is expected to reach US$ 1,546.4 Mn with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2019-2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology and End User, the global Mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,546.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 564.8 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Travel Management Software Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Expensify, Infor, Oracle

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Travel Management Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Travel Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

E-Scooters Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with Pedego, Alta, Liberty

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of E-Scooters Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "E-Scooters Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global E-Scooters market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the E-Scooters Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Network Probe Market projected to reach $909 million by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.3%

According to a new market research report "Network Probe Market by Component (Solution and Services (Consulting, Training and Support, and Integration and Deployment)), Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), End User (Service Providers and Enterprises), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global network probe market size is expected to grow USD 509 million in 2021 to USD 909 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.3% during the forecast period. As organizations progress to cloud and adopt new technologies, the way they architect and set up network infrastructure must change. The role that networks play in business processes and business efficiencies is increasing every day, and with the positive correlation, the needs of dynamic businesses are increasing the size and complexity of networks. As enterprise networks get complex, network operation teams are forced to deploy multiple tools to obtain visibility and control to manage their networks. Network probe offers an integrated approach toward managing complex networks.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Cloud Migration Market 2021 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution | Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Cloud Migration Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

AI in Computer Vision Market worth $51.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "AI in Computer Vision Market With Covid-19 Impact by Component, Machine Learning Models, Function, Application (Industrial, Non-Industrial), End-Use Industry (Security & Surveillance, Consumer Electronics) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the AI in Computer Vision Market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2021 and reach USD 51.3 billion by 2026; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period (2021–2026). The major factors driving the growth of AI in computer vision market are growing need for quality inspection and automation, increasing demand for computer vision systems in non-traditional and emerging applications, and rising need for ASICs and government initiatives to support industrial automation and integration of AI into the edge devices. However, several factors, such as rising security concerns related to cloud-based image processing and analytics can act as a key challenge in the market during the forecast period.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Europe Agritech Market Likely to Experience A Huge Growth in Near Future 2028 | Conservis, Indigo Ag, Inc., LettUs Grow Ltd., Pivot Bio

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Agritech Market" Analysis, Europe Agritech market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Agritech industry. With the classified Europe Agritech market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
HealthLas Vegas Herald

Health & Beauty Market is Gaining Momentum with key players Superdrug, Morrisons, Primark

The COVID-19 Outbreak- Health & Beauty Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of COVID-19 Outbreak- Health & Beauty industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Debenhams, Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Asda, AllBeauty, ASOS, H&M, Boots, The Body Shop, Amazon, Tesco, LloydsPharmacy, Superdrug, Morrisons, Primark, Feelunique, Savers, Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty & New Look.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Surgical Drainage Devices Market Research 2021 Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2028

Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market research report published by Reports and Data offers key insights into the Surgical Drainage Devices market and presents an overall evaluation of the current market scenario along with the scope. The report strives to offer beneficial strategic recommendations to the readers to help them achieve their business goals and objectives. The report analyzes the Surgical Drainage Devices market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. An extensive regional analysis of the Surgical Drainage Devices industry offers a comprehensive understanding of the spread of the Surgical Drainage Devices industry along with the growth rate of the market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Europe Wealth Management Platform Market 2021 - Research Report, Demand, Price, By Application, Region and Forecast to 2028

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Wealth Management Platform Market" Analysis, Europe Wealth Management Platform market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Wealth Management Platform industry. With the classified Europe Wealth Management Platform market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

RTD Tea Drinks Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 : Coca-Cola, JDB Group, Unilever

The Latest survey report on Global RTD Tea Drinks Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of RTD Tea Drinks segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Arizona Beverage Company, Coca-Cola, Uni-President Enterprises, JDB Group, Unilever, Ting Hsin International, ITO EN Inc. & OISHI GROUP.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Kombucha Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | KeVita, Red Bull, Kosmic Kombucha

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Kombucha Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Kombucha Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Kombucha market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Kombucha Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence Machines Market to Get a New Boosts | KUKA, Seiko Epson, Kawasaki Heavy

Latest added Global Artificial Intelligence Machines Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are KUKA AG (Germany), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), DJI (China), Adept Technology (United States), Nachi-Fujikoshi (Japan), Fanuc (Japan), Denso Wave (Japan), DURR AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

IPad Kiosk Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants CipherHealth, Photo Booth Solutions, SurveyStance

2020-2025 Global IPad Kiosk Software Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global IPad Kiosk Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CipherHealth, Photo Booth Solutions, Logic Reservation, SurveyStance, Kiosk Group, ManageEngine, Tabsurvey, Griffin Technology, ProInteractive, Codium Labs, Georgesoft, Hexnode, Moki Mobility & Apptizer.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Airport Kiosks Market Poised for Growth; SITA, Fujitsu, IER SAS, Rockwell Collins

Latest added Global Airport Kiosks Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are KIOSK Information Systems (United States), NCR Corporation (United States), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH (Germany), SITA SA (Switzerland), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), IER SAS (France), Embross Group Pty Ltd (Canada), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (United States), Phoenix Kiosk, Inc. (United States) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Comments / 0

Community Policy