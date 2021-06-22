Local teens win Santa Ynez Valley libraries bookmark contest

Santa Ynez Valley libraries have named this year's teen bookmark design winners for the themed contest, “Equity, Diversity, Inclusion: What does it mean to you?”. The contest, which was launched in April, was part of the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries’ 2021 Book to Action community reading program. The graphic novel memoir by George Takei, "They Called Us Enemy," was used to explore topics of racial justice, social inclusion and equality.