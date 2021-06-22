Cancel
Local teens win Santa Ynez Valley libraries bookmark contest

Santa Maria Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Ynez Valley libraries have named this year's teen bookmark design winners for the themed contest, “Equity, Diversity, Inclusion: What does it mean to you?”. The contest, which was launched in April, was part of the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries’ 2021 Book to Action community reading program. The graphic novel memoir by George Takei, "They Called Us Enemy," was used to explore topics of racial justice, social inclusion and equality.

santamariatimes.com
