Arizona State

Arizona officials close Interstate 10 due to wildfires

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLORDSBURG – The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed I-10 from at Benson as they experience several major fires. The link below shows the active fire map:. Detours are currently being put into place on both New Mexico and Arizona. Commuters traveling eastbound will be detoured at Benson to State Route 80 to State Route 191 traveling southeast to Douglas AZ, connecting to State Route 80 crossing into New Mexico at Rodeo, traveling north to Interstate 10.

