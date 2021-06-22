Security Industry Association Releases Privacy Code of Conduct

CISO Quoted in Report Comments That “We Have Grown as a Program as a Result of Their Services”. Clearwater is proud to announce that it is rated a top performer in a new KLAS Research report reviewing market perceptions vs. client reality in the security and privacy consulting services market. The company’s performance rating from clients is second to only one other firm, and Clearwater is also noted to be one of the firms most likely to be perceived by the market as a partner.