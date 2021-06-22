Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enterprise, NV

2025 Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market is Emerging with 23.2% of CAGR Led by Egnyte, Google, Microsoft Corporation, SugarSync, Syncplicity

Las Vegas Herald
 15 days ago

Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) solution allows individuals and organizations to share and synchronize various kinds of files across and out of the organization and allowing access to individuals, organizations and customers. North America, being a technologically advanced region along with high number of small and large enterprises is driving the enterprise file sharing and synchronization market. Europe is the second largest adopter of EFSS solutions, while APAC region with growing numbers of various organizations and increasing technological trends lags behind the above two regions. Dropbox, Microsoft, Google and Box and Citrix are among the major players operating in enterprise file sharing and synchronization market.

www.lasvegasherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Enterprise, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Corporation#Google Cloud#Google Docs#Google Drive#Efss#Cagr#Sugarsync#Syncplicity#Apac#Insightsmarket#Accellion Inc#Box Inc#Google Inc#Google Springboard#Floor#Menafn#Research Newswire#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Computers
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Make Smarter Business Decisions with Help From Microsoft Power BI

Businesses must operate efficiently in the modern era if they're going to survive in a more competitive marketplace than ever. With so many competitors, it's imperative that you find ways to carve out a niche or press an advantage. One of the best ways to identify those opportunities is through business intelligence.
SoftwareBeta News

IBM CodeFlare simplifies the move to hybrid cloud

Enterprises are relying on data more than ever before, but that can come at a cost in terms of the time spent on building and managing the infrastructure to handle it. In order to streamline the integration and efficient scaling of these big data and AI workflows into hybrid cloud environments, IBM Research is launching CodeFlare.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Electrical Stimulation Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 11,334.0 Mn With CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027

According to our new marketresearch study on "Electrical Stimulation Devices Market to 2027 ?Global Analysis and Forecast by Device Type and Application," the global electrical stimulation devices marketis expected to reach US$ 11,334.0 million by2027 from US$ 5,643.7million in 2019; it is estimated togrow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trendsprevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the marketgrowth.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Business Intelligence Software Market 2021 is Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy, Oracle Corporation and others

Business intelligence software is a set of tools used by companies to retrieve, analyze, and transform data into useful business insights. Multiple examples of business intelligence tools include data visualization, data warehousing, dashboards, and reporting. In contrast to competitive intelligence, business intelligence software pulls from internal data that the business produces, rather than from outside sources. Business intelligence software interprets a sea of quantifiable customer and business actions and returns queries based on patterns in the data.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Europe Agritech Market Likely to Experience A Huge Growth in Near Future 2028 | Conservis, Indigo Ag, Inc., LettUs Grow Ltd., Pivot Bio

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Agritech Market" Analysis, Europe Agritech market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Agritech industry. With the classified Europe Agritech market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Forthright Partners With Star2Star

Forthright Technology Partners, Inc, a User Centric IT company, today announced their new partnership with Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise. Forthright Technology Partners will integrate Star2Star's technologies into Forthright's managed service offerings to its clients. Forthright now offers Connected Workspaces, powered...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

AI in Computer Vision Market worth $51.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "AI in Computer Vision Market With Covid-19 Impact by Component, Machine Learning Models, Function, Application (Industrial, Non-Industrial), End-Use Industry (Security & Surveillance, Consumer Electronics) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the AI in Computer Vision Market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2021 and reach USD 51.3 billion by 2026; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period (2021–2026). The major factors driving the growth of AI in computer vision market are growing need for quality inspection and automation, increasing demand for computer vision systems in non-traditional and emerging applications, and rising need for ASICs and government initiatives to support industrial automation and integration of AI into the edge devices. However, several factors, such as rising security concerns related to cloud-based image processing and analytics can act as a key challenge in the market during the forecast period.
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Data Visualization Software Market Scenario - The Competition Is Rising | Oracle, IBM, SAP

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Data Visualization Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Data Visualization Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Scaffold Technology Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Reports and Data has recently added a new research report titled 'Global Scaffold Technology Market Forecast to 2028' to its wide database that offers extensive information about the Scaffold Technology market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, global and regional reach, and product portfolio offered by the market. The report discusses in detail the business landscape and highlights changes in the market dynamics as a result of pandemic, disease outbreak, and other scenarios. The industry has also observed significant increase in sales owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the report assesses the effect of pandemic on the market position of the key participants in the market. The report also offers key insights into research and development activities, investment & funding, financial standing, drug discovery, development and pipeline, and product offerings that are influencing the industry growth.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Laboratory Equipment Services Market Growth To Reach USD 29.8 Billion To 2028 by Top Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, etc

The global Laboratory Equipment Services market size is expected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased government funding for research organizations and academic institutions, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' increasing initiatives towards research & development activities are pivotal factors accountable for the global Laboratory Equipment Services market growth. The rising prevalence of acute and chronic ailments worldwide, augmented need for accurate disease diagnosis, growing adoption of safety testing measures across food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and increasing government support for biomedical research & development programs are the other vital aspects of the global market growth.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Cloud Migration Market 2021 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution | Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Cloud Migration Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Network Probe Market projected to reach $909 million by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.3%

According to a new market research report "Network Probe Market by Component (Solution and Services (Consulting, Training and Support, and Integration and Deployment)), Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), End User (Service Providers and Enterprises), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global network probe market size is expected to grow USD 509 million in 2021 to USD 909 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.3% during the forecast period. As organizations progress to cloud and adopt new technologies, the way they architect and set up network infrastructure must change. The role that networks play in business processes and business efficiencies is increasing every day, and with the positive correlation, the needs of dynamic businesses are increasing the size and complexity of networks. As enterprise networks get complex, network operation teams are forced to deploy multiple tools to obtain visibility and control to manage their networks. Network probe offers an integrated approach toward managing complex networks.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Travel Management Software Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Expensify, Infor, Oracle

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Travel Management Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Travel Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Military Antenna Market Company Profiles, Market Segments, Landscape, Demand and Forecast - 2027

Military Antenna market report is a comprehensive analysis of global market published by Reports & Data to its extensive repository. The statistical report offers a key insights into applicable information for global business sphere. The vital information mentioned in the research report will help to predict forecast estimation of the global market. Comprehensive assessment of the latest technological innovations in the industry, opportunities, challenges and trends are covered in the report. In addition to SWOT analysis of key manufacturers, the report contains a comprehensive market analysis and major player's landscape.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Citizen Digital Identity Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Telus, Tessi, Jumio

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Citizen Digital Identity Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Citizen Digital Identity Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Citizen Digital Identity market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Citizen Digital Identity Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy