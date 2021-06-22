Cancel
Auburn, MA

Auburn football: Quarterback Bo Nix can join an exclusive club this season

By Josh Vitale, Montgomery Advertiser
homenewshere.com
 15 days ago

Bo Nix has a chance to do something that only a few players in Auburn football history have previously done:. Lead the Tigers in passing for a third straight season. No Auburn quarterback has done that since Brandon Cox from 2005-07, and he was just the sixth since 1947, when the program first began keeping track of such statistics. Jason Campbell (2002-04), Stan White (1990-93), Phil Gargis (1974-76), Pat Sullivan (1969-71) and Travis Tidwell (1947-49) are the only others who accomplished the feat.

