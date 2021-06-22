MedStar, HSC Fort Worth Enters Partnership to Provide At-Home COVID-19 Vaccinations

Total Men’s Primary Care plans to open two locations in south Plano before the end of September. One location will be at 1921 Preston Road, Ste. B2076, while the other will be at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 500, according to a company official. Total Men’s offers same-day appointments, online scheduling and transparent pricing for men’s primary care. These will be the first two locations in Plano for the health care clinic, though it has 15 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. 512-759-8385. www.totalmens.com.