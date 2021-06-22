Cancel
Tarrant County, TX

MedStar, HSC Fort Worth Enters Partnership to Provide At-Home COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Lili Zheng
DFW Community News
 15 days ago
In an effort to help vaccinate people who are homebound, MedStar has entered a new partnership with the University of North Texas Health Science Center (HCS) in Fort Worth. Those who are homebound can register for an at-home vaccination online. Michael Potts, emergency management administer with MedStar, says the demand has been steady since launching the partnership with five to seven requests each week.

