More than 150 employees at Houston hospital who refused to get COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired
HOUSTON (AP) - More than 150 people with Houston Methodist Hospital are out of a job, following an ongoing battle against a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees. A total of 153 employees who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired. A spokesperson with Houston Methodist confirmed to FOX 26 these employees were out of the 178, who were suspended after the June 7th deadline.www.fox4news.com