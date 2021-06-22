Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House passes bill to bolster state plans to ward off infrastructure attacks

By Cristina Marcos
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391wac_0acS8o2O00
© Courtesy Colonial Pipeline

The House passed bipartisan legislation on Tuesday to provide federal guidance and resources to states vulnerable to attacks on their infrastructure following the ransomware cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline last month.

Lawmakers of both parties voted to pass the bill overwhelmingly, 398-21. The opposition was also bipartisan, with 12 Democrats and nine Republicans voting against it.

The legislation would reauthorize the Energy Department's State Energy Program — which provides assistance for states' efforts to enhance energy security — and establish requirements for states' energy security plans.

Those requirements would include addressing all kinds of fuels, identifying potential cyber or physical hazards to each energy sector, and providing risk assessments of energy infrastructure and cross-sector interdependencies.

"Recent events like the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack have highlighted the importance of investing in the physical and cyber security of our energy systems," House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) said during floor debate.

The ransomware attack last month on Colonial Pipeline, which supplies gasoline and fuel to the southeastern U.S., temporarily led to fuel shortages and a spike in gasoline prices.

The Justice Department said earlier this month that it recovered "the majority of the ransom" that Colonial Pipeline paid to the DarkSide network, the group behind the attack.

Colonial Pipeline's CEO revealed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that he authorized paying the equivalent of $4.4 million in bitcoin in exchange for the keys to decrypt the pipeline's network.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

260K+
Followers
26K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Pallone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Cyber Attacks#Cyber Security#Energy Security#Gasoline Prices#The Colonial Pipeline#Democrats#Republicans#The Energy Department#State Energy Program#The Justice Department#Colonial Pipeline#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Congress & Courtssdvoice.info

Congresswoman Norton Leads Bipartisan Group Seeking to Protect Women Drivers

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) has joined two of her House of Representatives colleagues in filing bipartisan legislation to improve the federal government’s vehicle safety testing practices, specifically those involving the use of crash test dummies. The Furthering Advanced and Inclusive Research for Crash Tests Act would order a comprehensive...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Electricity transmission deserves bipartisan focus

The developing bipartisan infrastructure agreement appears to offer significant support for improving and modernizing our electricity grid. This is great news for a country with a power system that has been strained by extreme weather and needs significant investments to meet growing electricity demand with clean sources. To deliver the best transmission benefits quickly and make the most of public investment, the president and Congress should reform how this critical infrastructure is planned and sited.
Congress & CourtsThe Suburban Times

House Passes Kilmer-Led Amendment to Support Fish Passage and Recovery in Infrastructure Legislation

On July 1, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the INVEST in America Act, which included an amendment led by Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) and a bipartisan group of lawmakers from the Pacific Northwest to support salmon recovery. The amendment would create a new program within the U.S. Department of Transportation, the National Culvert Removal, Replacement, and Restoration Grant Program, to substantially invest in culvert restoration and aid anadromous fish passage and recovery efforts. In addition, the amendment provides $800 million to fund the newly established grant program.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan spending deal meets fresh resistance from key Democrats

The bipartisan infrastructure deal endorsed by President Biden is facing fresh skepticism from key Senate Democrats who are concerned about plans to pay for the $973 billion package. Two major financing mechanisms for the spending proposal — repurposing unspent funds for unemployment benefits and state assistance — are meeting resistance...
Trafficwshu.org

High-Speed Northeast Rail Is Now A Part Of Infrastructure Bill In U.S. House

Construction for high-speed rail service in the Northeast is now part of the proposed infrastructure bill in the U.S. House. An amendment will allow the North Atlantic Rail Alliance to lead construction of a $105 billion network of high-speed, high-performance lines. The plan would connect smaller cities throughout all six...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Bill with $8M for Valley Road Projects Passes House

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Two road projects in Mahoning and Trumbull counties would get $8 million under a bill approved by the U.S. House of Representatives. The $4 million each for the Mahoning Avenue Industrial Corridor project and upgrades to the intersection of Routes 46 and 82 in Howland were contained in the Invest in America Act, which provides funding to upgrade infrastructure such as roads, bridges, rail, and drinking water and wastewater systems.
New Middletown, OHVindy.com

Portman predicts challenge in passing infrastructure bill

NEW MIDDLETOWN — U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, the lead Republican negotiator on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, said it’s going to be challenging to get Congress to approve it. “It’s not going to be easy because nothing bipartisan is easy these days,” Portman, R-Terrace Park, said during a...
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

House passes China bills, setting up potential Senate clash

The House passed two pieces of legislation Monday boosting scientific research in an effort to make the US more competitive with China — but the move paves the way for potential conflict with the Senate’s bipartisan Beijing bill. The National Science Foundation for the Future Act passed 345-67, while the...
Congress & CourtsMilitary.com

House Passes Bill Giving Female Veterans Access to Birth Control

A bill allowing all female veterans enrolled in Veterans Affairs health care to receive free birth-control medications without a copayment has passed the House of Representatives. The Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act, H.R. 239, passed the lower chamber of Congress June 24 on a largely party-line vote, 245-181....
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

House passes bills to boost science competitiveness with China

The House passed legislation on Monday that would boost scientific research in an effort to make the U.S. more competitive with China. Lawmakers handily passed two bills on a bipartisan basis to increase funding for the National Science Foundation and establish a new directorate for science and engineering to expand research opportunities as well as authorize research funding for the Department of Energy's Office of Science.
Providence, RIecori.org

House Passes Community Net Metering Bill to Push Renewable Energy Expansion

PROVIDENCE — A renewable energy bill passed by the House of Representatives would expand opportunities for community power sharing and provide greater access to residents with limited green electricity options. The bill (H5327 Substitute A) would make 30 megawatts of electricity available, on top of 30 megawatts already allocated through...

Comments / 1

Community Policy