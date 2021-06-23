University of Houston-Downtown ranked second most affordable college in Texas

UHD/news.uhd.edu

HOUSTON, TX — The University of Houston-Downtown or UHD has recently ranked as No. 2 Most Affordable Four-Year Colleges and Universities in Texas in a public evaluation by University Headquarters, a higher education guide.

This marks another title for UHD after it was named the most diverse university in Texas and Houston’s most affordable institution.

“At UHD, quality and affordability are a core part of our commitment to enhance social and economic mobility for all Houstonians,” said Interim Senior Vice President for Academic & Student Affairs and Provost Dr. Akif Uzman. “Our faculty are committed to delivering an exciting and rich curriculum that prepares each of our students for the challenges of our dynamic, global economy, be it a professional career or graduate school. Everyone at UHD works to ensure tuition and the total cost of higher education remain affordable, so the institution serves as a destination university for all Houstonians seeking higher education.”

In its evaluation of UHD and other universities, University Headquarters reviewed several factors, including retention, admissions, tuition, and four- and six-year graduation rates. It also considered data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Payscale.com.

University Headquarters also commended the institution’s resources aimed at helping students find jobs.

“The University of Houston–Downtown has a number of helpful career and job search resources available for students, including the Jobs4Gabors career services management system,” University Headquarters reports. “The school also provides pre-job search prep and job search checklists. Periodically, the main Career Center hosts career fairs to allow students and employers to meet in person.”

