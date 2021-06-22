Cancel
Tacoma, WA

Man sentenced to 7 years for receipt of child pornography

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Tacoma man who pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to more than seven years in prison, officials said.

Judge Benjamin H. Settle sentenced 37-year-old Brandon Culp on Tuesday, calling Culp a danger to the public, the News Tribune reported.

Culp previously served almost five years in prison for trying to traffic a minor for sex, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In that case, while in the Navy, Culp was prosecuted in military court for using his work computer to access pornography and solicit prostitutes, and for attempted sex trafficking of a minor, the news release said.

Culp was later dishonorably discharged.

In 2019 a social media company flagged an account for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children because of images Culp shared of child sex abuse, the news release said. Investigators said they found more than 800 such images on his devices.

A sentencing memorandum filed on Culp’s behalf said that he went through sex offender treatment but when his supervision ended he could no longer afford that treatment. He returned to past behaviors following the death of his mother, according to the memorandum.

Culp’s sentence Tuesday includes 15 years of supervised release.

