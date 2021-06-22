Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

Woman gets new sentence of 30 years in deputy's 2014 deathSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah woman will serve up to 30 years in prison for her involvement with the death of a police officer as a teenager, a sentence that comes after the state Supreme Court overturned her original conviction.

Prosecutors say Colorado father killed son because of photosDENVER (AP) — A Colorado father killed his 13-year-old son in 2012 over photographs that triggered a fatal rage, prosecutors argued in court Monday. Mark Redwine stands trial in the killing of his son Dylan, who disappeared in November 2012 in the Vallecito area near Durango during a court-ordered v

All contents © copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Jump start your day with AP Morning Wire. Top stories delivered to your inbox first thing every morning.