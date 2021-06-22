Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

ISO Publishes Nanotechnologies Standard for 3D Image Reconstruction of Rod-Supported Nano-Objects Using Transmission Electron Microscopy

By Lynn L. Bergeson
natlawreview.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has published standard ISO/TS 22292:2021, “Nanotechnologies — 3D image reconstruction of rod-supported nano-objects using transmission electron microscopy.” ISO states that the standard provides guidance for sample preparation, data acquisition by transmission electron microscopy (TEM), data processing, and three-dimensional (3D) image reconstruction to measure size and shape parameters of nano-objects on rod-shaped supports. According to ISO, the method is applicable to samples dispersed on or within an electron-transparent rod-shaped support.

www.natlawreview.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iso#Electron#Reconstruction#Iso#Nanotechnologies Standard#Tem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy